Image caption A sign on the window of Iceland on Byres Road, Glasgow

A branch of Iceland in the west end of Glasgow is set to open exclusively for the elderly and vulnerable on Wednesday.

Iceland on Byres Road has informed customers the move is designed to help the most needy complete their weekly shop.

The move follows widespread panic buying across the UK in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelves have been emptied of tinned items as well as toilet roll and pasta.

The Iceland, which is next to Hillhead subway station, will open to the elderly and vulnerable from 09:00 to 11:00.

The store also confirmed new seven-day opening hours of 10:00 to 18:00