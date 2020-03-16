Man charged over death of Alan Ritchie in Glasgow flat
A man has been charged over the death of a man in a Glasgow flat.
Alan Ritchie was found seriously hurt in a flat on Kennishead Avenue at about 22:00 on 10 March.
Emergency services attended however the 61-year-old died at the scene a short time later.
Police confirmed a 31-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.