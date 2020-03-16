Image copyright Police Scotland

A man has been charged over the death of a man in a Glasgow flat.

Alan Ritchie was found seriously hurt in a flat on Kennishead Avenue at about 22:00 on 10 March.

Emergency services attended however the 61-year-old died at the scene a short time later.

Police confirmed a 31-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.