Two men charged over Cumbernauld shooting
- 13 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged over a shooting incident in North Lanarkshire in which two people were injured and a dog was killed.
A 27-year-old man suffered injuries to his back in the attack in Cumbernauld on 23 January.
A 52-year-old woman walking her dog in the town's Brunswick Gardens was caught up in the incident, and her dog, a white Maltichon called Henry, died.
Police Scotland said two men, both aged 23, had been charged.
They are due to appear in court at a later date.