Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Culrain Street, Shettleston

A 60-year-old pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car while crossing a road in Glasgow.

The accident, which involved a blue Nissan Qashqai, happened at about 13:40 in Culrain Street, Shettleston.

The woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman urged anyone who witnessed the accident or captured dash cam footage to get in touch.

PC Lewis Owen said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly passed away.

"As we continue our investigation into the full circumstances of what happened, we are appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward."