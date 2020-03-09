Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Katherine Grainger is the UK's most decorated female Olympian

Five-time Olympic medallist Dame Katherine Grainger will become the University of Glasgow's next chancellor.

The rower is the first woman to hold the post and was the sole nominee.

The chancellor is the titular head of the university and grants degrees to those presented to them by the senate.

Dame Katherine will succeed Sir Kenneth Calman, who has held the post since 2006.

Born in Glasgow, she gained a Master of Philosophy degree at the university, as well as a law degree from Edinburgh and a PhD from King's College in London.

She gained her PhD the same year as she won gold at the London Olympics.

'Special place in my heart'

Dame Katherine said: "I feel a wonderful mixture of excitement, joy, anticipation and enthusiasm at the prospect of becoming chancellor of Glasgow university.

"More than those feelings, however, I feel immensely honoured and privileged to have been given the opportunity to fill such a role.

"Glasgow is where I was born and went to school. It will always hold a very special place in my heart."

In total Dame Katherine has won one gold and four silver medals for rowing at five successive Olympic Games, making her the UK's most decorated female Olympian.

In her rowing career, she also won eight medals at the World Championships, including six golds.

Dame Katherine is currently Chancellor of Oxford Brookes University, a post she will relinquish when she takes up her new position at Glasgow.

University of Glasgow principal, Prof Sir Anton Muscatelli said: "I am delighted to welcome Dame Katherine as the next chancellor of this university and know she will bring to the post a strong social conscience, dedication to our cherished principles of inclusivity and real enthusiasm for our vision for the future.

"I should like to express my gratitude to Sir Kenneth for the wonderful support he has given to this university over the past 14 years. His contribution has been truly outstanding and I doubt if we could have achieved as much as we have without his wise counsel and support. We shall miss him greatly."