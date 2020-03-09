Renfrewshire increases council tax by 4.64%
9 March 2020
Renfrewshire has announced it is to increase council tax by 4.64%, slightly less than the 4.84% maximum available to the local authority.
The rise will see a Band D bill going up by £58.32 to £1,315.41.
Renfrewshire Council said its £440m budget would "safeguard services and jobs".
Councillors have agreed a £35m investment package with £2.25m going towards town centres and local culture and heritage projects.