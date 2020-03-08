Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scotstoun complex has been closed since Saturday morning

The sports campus in Glasgow which closed after a Scotland women's rugby player tested positive for coronavirus is to reopen on Monday.

The Scotstoun complex was shut down on Saturday morning to allow for a "deep clean" of the site.

Officials said the woman had used the facilities at the campus over the past week.

The Scotland women's Six Nations match against France in the venue was cancelled after the positive test.

A spokesman for Glasgow Life, which runs the campus, said: "We are working on preparations to reopen Scotstoun Sports Campus.

"Cleaning measures will be completed today and the venue will reopen to staff and the public tomorrow (Monday, 9 March) from 06:00 as normal."

A total of 18 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus.