Police probe 'suspicious' death of 15-year-old boy

Image copyright Google Image caption Police and ambulance were called to the injured teenager in Charles Street, Craigneuk

A 15-year-old boy has died in hospital after being found seriously injured at a property in North Lanarkshire.

Police said they were treating his death as suspicious and they had arrested a 20-year-old man.

Officers said they were called to a property in Craigneuk, Wishaw, at 05:05 after ambulance staff reported that the teenager was badly hurt.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

Det Ch Insp Alan Sommerville, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said officers were supporting the boy's family.

"A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are ongoing, however still at an early stage," he added.

"Officers will remain in the area over the coming days as part of the ongoing investigation and to provide public reassurance.

"Anyone who may have information relating to the teenager's death or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time, particularly in Charles Street, Flaxmill Avenue and Glencairn Avenue, is urged to come forward."