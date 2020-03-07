Image copyright Google

A third primary school in East Dunbartonshire has been evacuated over a carbon monoxide leak.

Pupils and staff temporarily left Craigdhu Primary School in Milngavie on Thursday after a new alarm picked up traces of the gas.

It was later confirmed that a gas boiler was at fault.

Carbon monoxide alarms have been fitted in all schools in East Dunbartsonshire after a gas leak shut Balmuildy primary in Bishopbriggs two weeks ago.

The evacuation of Craigdhu primary came a day after a similar incident at Wester Cleddens primary in Bishopbriggs.

Faulty boilers were also blamed for the leaks in Wester Cleddens and Balmuildy primaries.

Council spokesman Thomas Glen said Craigdhu primary was evacuated after a carbon monoxide monitor in an external boiler house was activated.

The fire service found that one of two gas boilers had developed a fault and it was immediately switched off.

"They also confirmed that it was an isolated reading, there was no trace of the gas in the school and that the children and staff had not been at risk at any time," he added.

"The boiler, which had previously been serviced in December 2019, was repaired and the heating and hot water at the school are functioning as normal."

Following the gas leak at Balmuildy primary, some parents have set up a petition calling for all schools to be fitted with carbon monoxide alarms.

They have said some children felt ill before the Balmuildy leak was detected, with some complaining of headaches and feeling sick.