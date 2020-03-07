Scotstoun sports campus closed over coronavirus
One of the largest leisure complexes in Glasgow has closed after a person who used the facility tested positive for coronavirus.
Scotstoun sports campus shut after a person who used Scotstoun stadium - which is part of the complex - contracted the virus.
A spokeswoman for Glasgow Life, which runs the facility, said it was was taking "appropriate measures".
It comes after a Scotland women's rugby player contracted the virus.
It led to the cancellation of the Scotland women's Six Nations match against France.
