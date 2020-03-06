Four charged and machete seized in 'Glasgow street disturbance'
- 6 March 2020
Two men and two women have been charged following an alleged street disturbance in the south side of Glasgow.
Police were seen confiscating a long-handled machete on Househillmuir Road, Pollok, following reports of an incident at about 17:15 on Thursday.
The men, age 27 and 43, and women, age 37 and 43, were arrested and charged with disorder-related offences, police confirmed.
They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.