Image copyright Google Image caption Wester Cleddens Primary in Bishopriggs was evacuated on Wednesday after a gas leak

A second primary school in an East Dunbartonshire town has been evacuated over a carbon monoxide leak.

Pupils and staff temporarily left Wester Cleddens primary school in Bishopbriggs on Wednesday after a new alarm picked up traces of the gas.

The fire service later confirmed a gas boiler had been at fault.

The carbon monoxide alarm was fitted after nearby Balmuildy primary was evacuated and closed for several days following a leak two weeks ago.

Some Balmuildy parents said children became ill before the leak was detected.

It prompted the council to fit all of its schools with alarms which detect the odourless and colourless gas known as the "silent killer".

Not at risk

East Dunbartonshire Council said children and staff had not been at risk during the Wester Cleddens incident.

Anne Davie, the council's depute chief executive of education, said the school was evacuated after an alarm in the school's boiler room was activated.

The faulty gas boiler was immediately switched off.

"They [fire service] confirmed that there was no trace of carbon monoxide in the school and that the children and staff had not been at risk following this isolated reading in the boiler room," Ms Davie added.

"Children and staff had located to the adjacent primary school and returned to Wester Cleddens when heating and hot water were restored."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Balmuildy primary school was evacuated and closed following a gas leak two weeks ago

The gas boiler, which is a back-up to a biomass boiler, will now be repaired.

The incident comes two weeks after Balmuildy primary was evacuated and closed for several days after a carbon monoxide leak.

Parents said some children had been feeling ill before the evacuation, with some complaining of headaches and feeling sick.

They have now set up a petition calling for all schools to be fitted with carbon monoxide alarms.

The school's gas boiler has since been decommissioned.