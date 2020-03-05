Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption A new catch pit on the A83 Rest and be Thankful has been designed to improve the resilience of the route

New landslip mitigation measures are to be implemented on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful in a bid to keep the road open during adverse weather.

Transport Scotland said £1.9m was being invested in the construction of a new catch pit on the hillside to improve the resilience of the vital route.

In January the road was closed for two days after being covered by 1,300 tonnes of debris due to a landslide.

So far, £13.3m has been invested in pits along the Argyll and Bute route.

Image copyright Bear NW Trunk Roads Image caption More than 1,000 tonnes of debris fell on to the road overnight

Image copyright Aileen Clarke Image caption The Rest And Be Thankful was previously closed for nine days in 2018

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "We have already seen the effectiveness of the catch pit programme and want to build on the existing measures, so work will begin on an additional catch pit at phase one of the hillside."

Mr Matheson said £79.2m had been invested in the maintenance of the route since 2007.

The mitigation measures also include improved drainage and hillside planting.

Transport Scotland said work since 2013 was estimated to have kept the A83 open for at least 48 days when it would otherwise have closed.

This includes the October 2018 event, the largest on record, which intercepted approximately 3,200 tonnes of material reaching the A83.