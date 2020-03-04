Woman dies after two-car crash in South Lanarkshire
- 4 March 2020
A 66-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash in Lanark.
The woman was a passenger in a Vauxhall Zafira which collided with a Ford Focus on Lanark Road about 3pm on Tuesday.
The 48 year-old driver of the Vauxhall Zafira was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where her condition is described as stable.
The 24 year-old driver of the Ford Focus was also taken to Wishaw General where he is in a stable condition, according to hospital staff.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.