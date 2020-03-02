Glasgow & West Scotland

Teenage boys charged after Glasgow street murder bid

  • 2 March 2020
Image caption The attack took place on Argyle Street, at its junction with Jamaica Street

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was attacked in Glasgow city centre.

The incident took place on Argyle Street, at its junction with Jamaica Street, at about 19:50 on Friday.

The two boys who have been charged are also aged 16. They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said inquiries into the attack continued.

