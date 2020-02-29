A "Blue Wave" march has been held in Glasgow to raise awareness of rising sea levels and the impact of extreme weather events such as storms.

Organisers from local Extinction Rebellion groups claim about 500 people took part.

They were dressed in blue and green as they walked from the River Clyde through the city centre.

The action was intended to represent the flooding danger posed to places like Glasgow by climate change.

Campaigner Sarah Krischer said: "These last few weeks have shown how vulnerable both the city and the wider region are to flooding, which is only going to intensify as a result of sea level rise and extreme weather from the climate crisis.

"The Blue Wave is all about raising awareness of how very present this threat is."