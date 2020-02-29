Man arrested after police seize £1.4m of cannabis

Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been charged after police seized cannabis with a street value of nearly £1.4m in Glasgow.

More than 2,000 plants were recovered during the raid on an industrial unit on Lochburn Road, Maryhill.

Police Scotland said the 34-year-old suspect is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Craig McPhail said the "significant seizure" will have a "substantial impact" on the sale and supply of the Class B drug.

He added: "We will continue to disrupt the distribution of drugs with the continued help and co-operation of the public."