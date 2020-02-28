Body found on Bute identified as man missing for three months
- 28 February 2020
Police have confirmed a body found on the Isle of Bute is that of a man who disappeared three months ago.
Paul Connolly, 45, was reported missing from the island in November and his remains were found near the village of Kingarth on 2 February.
Chief Insp Douglas Wilson said: "Our thoughts are very much still with Paul's family and friends."
The officer thanked members of the public who shared appeals and partner agencies who assisted in the searches.