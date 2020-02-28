Glasgow & West Scotland

Body found on Bute identified as man missing for three months

  • 28 February 2020

Police have confirmed a body found on the Isle of Bute is that of a man who disappeared three months ago.

Paul Connolly, 45, was reported missing from the island in November and his remains were found near the village of Kingarth on 2 February.

Chief Insp Douglas Wilson said: "Our thoughts are very much still with Paul's family and friends."

The officer thanked members of the public who shared appeals and partner agencies who assisted in the searches.

