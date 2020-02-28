Glasgow & West Scotland

Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged after Celtic win

  • 28 February 2020
Santos in action Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Michael Santos scored the opening goal for Copenhagen

Copenhagen goal scorer Michael Santos has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer during their win over Celtic.

He was allegedly involved in an altercation as his side celebrated their second goal on Thursday night.

Santos and a member of the Copenhagen staff have been charged in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland confirmed two men - aged 26 and 42 - had been reported to the procurator fiscal.

