Two men arrested over Stepps shooting incident
- 27 February 2020
Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a house in North Lanarkshire in December.
Officers said the men, who are both aged 31, were arrested as part of a "targeted operation".
Shots were fired at a house in Flynn Gardens, Stepps, on 30 December 2019.
The two men are expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday, Police Scotland said.