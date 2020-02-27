Image copyright Paul Smith Image caption Shots were fired at a house in Flynn Gardens, Stepps

Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a house in North Lanarkshire in December.

Officers said the men, who are both aged 31, were arrested as part of a "targeted operation".

Shots were fired at a house in Flynn Gardens, Stepps, on 30 December 2019.

The two men are expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday, Police Scotland said.