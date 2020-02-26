Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Lorraine McIntosh and Ricky Ross launched the Wee Box appeal in Glasgow

Deacon Blue stars Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh have launched an aid agency's annual appeal after visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SCIAF's Wee Box campaign is this year focusing on women and children affected by sexual violence in one of the world's poorest countries.

It has already received a major boost as every donation before 20 May will be doubled under the UK Aid Match scheme.

The appeal highlights the devastating legacy of civil war in the DR Congo.

On their recent trip, Ricky and Lorraine met women SCIAF are supporting with medical care, trauma counselling and free legal support to prosecute their attackers.

Ricky, who presents Another Country on BBC Radio Scotland, said: "Years of brutality and conflict in the areas we visited are taking their toll. Women and children are bearing the brunt of this.

"The money raised from the appeal will allow SCIAF to help thousands more women and girls to get the urgent help they need, and I would urge everyone to please give what you can."

'Extremely disturbing'

Speaking at the launch, Lorraine said: "The scale and brutality of sexual violence in eastern DR Congo is extremely disturbing.

"The lives of thousands of women and their families are being torn apart."

The singer praised the work of the Glasgow-based aid agency and said she was inspired by the strength and courage of the women she met.

SCIAF chief executive Alistair Dutton said: "Today thousands of women and girls in the DR Congo continue to be hurt, traumatised, isolated and in urgent need of our help.

"Their suffering is heart-breaking and we must not forget them."