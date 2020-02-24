Man jailed for five years over fatal single punch

Image copyright Crown Office Image caption Thomas Allan was captured on CCTV following an incident in which he assaulted Jason Haig.

An attacker who killed a man with a single punch after a game of pool in a bar has been jailed for more than five years.

Thomas Allan, 52, assaulted Jason Haig at a pub in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 2 September last year.

He punched Mr Haig, 45, who fell backwards and hit his head on the hard floor.

Mr Haig suffered injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

He died of severe brain damage on 10 September at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

'Catastrophic consequences'

Allan, from Glasgow, pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow on 17 December last year.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday to five years and four months behind bars, the Crown Office said.

The two men had been playing pool together for about 20 minutes when there appeared to be a disagreement, the prosecution service said.

Allan approached Mr Haig, while holding his pool cue in his right hand, spoke to him for a few seconds, then struck him on the face once with his left hand and Mr Haig fell backwards.

David Green, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, said: "A single punch has had catastrophic consequences.

"This type of attack is just as lethal as an assault with a weapon and any instance of a punch to the head can have the kind of ramifications that we have tragically seen with this case.

"The unintended consequences of Thomas Allan's actions should serve as a stark warning that one punch can kill."