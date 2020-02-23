Arrest after Dennistoun reports of man with firearm
- 23 February 2020
A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm in Glasgow.
The 28-year-old was arrested on Alexandra Parade in the Dennistoun area of the city after officers were called at about 20:35.
No-one was injured as a result of the incident.
The man was charged and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.