Glasgow & West Scotland

Arrest after Dennistoun reports of man with firearm

  • 23 February 2020

A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm in Glasgow.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Alexandra Parade in the Dennistoun area of the city after officers were called at about 20:35.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.

The man was charged and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

