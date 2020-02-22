Woman seriously injured following fire at Glasgow flats
- 22 February 2020
A 31-year-old woman has been left with serious injuries following a fire in Glasgow.
The blaze broke out in the stairwell of flats in Killearn Street, in the Possilpark area of the city, on Thursday night.
The injured woman remains in hospital.
Police said they were working with the fire service to identify the cause of the blaze.