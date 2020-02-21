The Batman begins filming in Glasgow city centre

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Batman was seen with film crews at Glasgow's Necropolis cemetery

Filming for the new Batman film has begun in Glasgow, with the caped crusader seen riding a motorbike in the city.

The Warner Bros and DC Comics movie, The Batman, is due to be released next year.

Film crews set up around the Necropolis cemetery near Glasgow Cathedral as the Dark Knight rode around.

However, it is thought the man seen in a Batman costume was a stuntman, rather than the film's star Robert Pattinson.

He could be seen wiping the rain away from his goggles as the city, thought to be doubling up as Gotham City, was hit with a yellow weather warning.

Road closures will be in place until Sunday.

They include Wishart Street, Ladywell Street, Cathedral Square, Drygate and John Knox Street. Diversions are in place around Castle Street, High Street, Duke Street and Alexandra Parade.

Glasgow Cathedral was also used recently to film scenes for Netflix-sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again starring Vanessa Hudgens.