Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman hit by falling M&S sign in Glasgow city centre

  • 21 February 2020
Emergency services with pedestrian
Image caption The incident happened outside the Marls and Spencer store in Argyle Street

A woman has been taken to hospital after a Marks and Spencer sign fell on her in Glasgow city centre.

The incident happened outside the store on Argyle Street at about 15:00.

Police said the pedestrian had been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Her condition is not known.

The sign is understood to have blown down in high winds.