Woman hit by falling M&S sign in Glasgow city centre
- 21 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been taken to hospital after a Marks and Spencer sign fell on her in Glasgow city centre.
The incident happened outside the store on Argyle Street at about 15:00.
Police said the pedestrian had been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Her condition is not known.
The sign is understood to have blown down in high winds.
Skip Twitter post by @alasdairkeano
The area has been cordoned off - one local shop worker described hearing a loud bang pic.twitter.com/JWuRC79WA1— Alasdair Keane (@alasdairkeano) February 21, 2020
End of Twitter post by @alasdairkeano