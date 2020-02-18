Coatbridge station closed after man found unconscious
- 18 February 2020
A young man has been taken to hospital after he was found unconscious in a North Lanarkshire street.
The incident took place about 16:20 in Gartsherrie Road next to Coatbridge Sunnyside railway station.
The station and its car park were closed as a result with ScotRail passengers advised to use stops at Blairhill or Coatdyke instead.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the force's investigation was ongoing.