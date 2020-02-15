Image caption Smoke billowed across the motorway as the cab was engulfed by flames

The westbound lanes of the M8 near Harthill services have reopened after being closed due to a lorry fire.

The cab of the vehicle was engulfed in flames and smoke billowing across the carriageway affected visibility.

Police were called about 09:40 and the motorway was shut between Jn 4a Heartlands and Jn 5 Shotts towards Glasgow with diversions in place.

Drivers heading east were also warned to take care because of the smoke.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the lorry's driver was safe and well. He added that officers from the force were in attendance along with the fire service.