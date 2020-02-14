Fire crews tackling blaze inside Glasgow car park
- 14 February 2020
Firefighters are tackling a blaze which tore through a car park in Glasgow city centre.
Four engines and an aerial appliance were sent to the scene on Hydepark Street, just off Anderston Quay, at about 17:20.
Smoke was seen billowing out from the building on to the street from the car park beneath a block of flats.
A man on the scene told the PA news agency his car had caught fire.