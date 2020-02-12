Govanhill flats evacuated over 'noxious substance' after man's body found
- 12 February 2020
A number of homes have been evacuated amid concerns over a "noxious substance" after a man's body was found in a flat in Glasgow's Govanhill area.
The body was discovered at a property on Govanhill Street at about 09:00.
Police Scotland said the death was being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination would be held.
A spokesman said: "A number of flats have been evacuated as a precaution due to the possible presence of a noxious substance."