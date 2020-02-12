Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kevin McGuire was one of the ringleaders of the mob which attacked police officers and horses

A football hooligan who punched three police horses during violent clashes before a Celtic game has been jailed for 10 months.

Celtic fan Kevin McGuire, 36, was part of a mob that attacked officers ahead of a Scottish Cup tie against Airdrie.

McGuire, from Cardonald, claimed during his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court that he was an innocent bystander.

But Sheriff John McCormick told him: "You were in fact one of the ringleaders of this mob."

The court had heard that McGuire was previously banned from every football ground in the UK.

He was also out on bail at the time of the police horse attack in January last year.

McGuire was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to three police horses, assaulting two police officers and acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

As well as his prison sentence, he was banned from every football ground in the UK for a further five years.