Fresh appeal over burned-out car murder mystery

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Rafal Lyko was found dead in a burned-out car on 11 February last year

Detectives investigating the murder of a man found dead in a burned-out car said his grieving family "deserve answers".

Rafal Michal Lyko, 36, was discovered inside a stolen black Mercedes GLE in Greenhall Park, Blantyre, a year ago.

The father-of-one travelled to Scotland from his native Poland two days before he was murdered.

Two men were last week arrested in connection with the death but were later released without charge.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Jamieson said: "One year may have passed but we are still determined as ever to track down Rafal's killer.

"Our inquiries continue to establish why he was found in such horrific circumstances in Blantyre."

Mr Lyko arrived at Edinburgh Airport on 9 February last year and travelled to the Tayside area to visit relatives.

At about 19:30 on Monday 11 February police said he was in Blairbeth, Rutherglen.

But 15 minutes later Mr Lyko's body was found within the torched car in Greenhall Park, Blantyre.

Officers who mapped his movements established he was in East Kilbride and Cambuslang earlier in the day.

Image caption The car was found on fire in Greenhall Park

The Mercedes was stolen from the Oxgangs Road area of Edinburgh on 24 January and was in the Morningside area of the city for several days.

Det Ch Insp Jamieson added: "We are being thorough in our inquiries to piece together the last known movements of Rafal.

"As always, I continue appeal to anyone with information on Rafal's whereabouts on 11 February or who may have seen the stolen Mercedes, no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be.

"It has been one year since Rafal was murdered and any piece of information could be vital to our investigation and may help us complete the bigger picture."

Family 'devastated'

He also urged anyone with information to examine their conscience.

Det Ch Insp Jamison said: "I believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for this murder.

"I would urge you to come forward. I can assure you that any information you provide will be treated with the utmost confidence.

"His family have been left devastated by his death and they deserve answers."

The force recently set up the Major Incident Public Portal and encourage anyone with information to contact them through the website.

Alternatively members of the public are asked to call police or Crimestoppers.