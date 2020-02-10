Image copyright Alan Harvey - SNS Group

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with racist chants against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Police launched an investigation following allegations of abuse during the Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic on Sunday 29 December.

The boy cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Supt Mark Sutherland said that any form of abuse was "completely unacceptable" and that the force would continue to investigate any further claims.