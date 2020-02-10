Image copyright Spindrift Image caption A court heard two of the puppies sold by Marco Tondo had to be put down.

A man who sold sick puppies from an illegal "pet shop" in East Dunbartonshire has not been banned from keeping animals.

Marco Tondo, 32, kept the dogs in cramped conditions at a property in Bishopbriggs in October 2018.

Tondo and co-accused Nadine Campbell, 31, admitted keeping a shop without proper authority last month.

He was ordered to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work while Campbell was given a restriction of liberty order.

Tondo also pled guilty to causing the animals "unnecessary suffering" at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Other dogs 'at great risk'

The Scottish SPCA said the puppies were suffering from a number of serious health problems, including worm and flea infestations, parvovirus and coccidiosis - a parasitic infestation.

Investigating officers determined they had come from "suspected puppy dealers".

A Scottish SPCA undercover inspector welcomed the pair's sentences, but said they would have liked to see Tondo given a ban on owning or keeping animals.

They said: "Not only did they put the dogs in their care at risk but due to the contagious nature of the diseases the puppies had, they put domestic dogs in Scotland at great risk."

Five puppies were sold at the "pet shop" where eight other young dogs were kept.

Two dogs had to be put down, one of which had suffered organ damage. Other dogs there were also poorly and underweight.

No contact after pup's death

The court heard Tondo, of Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, put Jack Russell and Chihuahua puppies up for sale on Gumtree.

Two buyers came to the property in Bishopbriggs, where Campbell was living.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Nadine Campbell's lawyer said she understood the damage that had been done through providing her home for the sale of puppies

Tondo told them not to feed the puppy on the journey as it would be "sick due to travel."

He claimed one dog had been wormed but failed to forward the paperwork to the buyers. It was later discovered that the puppy had not been wormed or microchipped.

The buyers paid £350 and Tondo did acknowledge that the puppy was "unwell" - it later vomited in the buyers' car and it's health deteriorated.

The puppy was taken to the vet for dehydration where its breathing became "laboured" and died.

Tondo could not be contacted and his phone appeared "out of service."

'Remorse'

The court heard of another incident when a vet and her daughter bought a dog from Tondo.

The vet noted that the dogs didn't show typical puppy behaviour and were underweight - she also noted there was no food, beds or blankets for the animals.

The vet later bought the dog after discussing it with her daughter and was told by Tondo that the puppy had been vaccinated and microchipped.

The dog's health deteriorated as it became dehydrated and was passing clear watery fluids.

The puppy was taken for veterinary treatment but did not respond to its medication.

The police were called to Campbell's property and she and Tondo were taken into custody.

Lawyer, Darren Fleming, defending Tondo, told the court that he felt "remorse" for the incident.

Marissa Borland, defending Campbell, said that she understood the damage providing her home caused.