Image copyright Google Image caption Morgan Dunn was found seriously hurt in a house in Marigold Square but died at the scene

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died following reports of a fight at a house in South Ayrshire.

Morgan Dunn, who was 34, was found seriously injured at a property in Marigold Square in Ayr at about 16:00 on Saturday.

Despite efforts by the emergency services to save him, he died at the scene.

Police said the death followed an "altercation" at the property and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish how Mr Dunn, from Hawkhill Drive in Stevenston, died.

Det Ch Insp Stevie Wallace said: "From our inquiries so far, we understand that there was an altercation between Mr Dunn and another person in the house in Marigold Square which resulted in him being fatally injured.

"We believe the suspect ran from the back of the house into rear gardens and then onto Kincaidston Drive, which is main thoroughfare and would have been quite busy at this time of the day."

He asked for anyone with information, or dashcam footage to contact police.