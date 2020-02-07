Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption The £10m bridge will restore the historic link between the two communities

The final design for the pedestrian and cycle bridge that will connect Govan and Partick across the River Clyde in Glasgow has been unveiled.

The bridge will link Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay at the Riverside Museum.

It is hoped that construction will start next year with the bridge opening to the public in 2022.

The cost of about £10m will be funded through the £1.13bn Glasgow Region City Deal.

The bridge will cross from Water Row in Govan to Pointhouse Quay at the Riverside Museum

Glasgow City Council said the bridge would provide "a high-quality active travel route between communities, academic institutions, businesses and visitor attractions on both banks of the river".

The bridge deck will be 115m (377ft) long with a rotating central span of 68m (223ft), making it one of the largest opening footbridges in Europe.

Its deck will be 8m (26ft) wide - providing enough space for pedestrians and cyclists - and will offer "step-free" access for wheelchairs and buggies.

The bridge will open to allow larger boats to pass through

The deck will be supported by a tower 28.5m (94ft) high.

Headroom of nearly 5m (15ft) above the high-water line will allow smaller vessels to pass under the bridge when it is closed.

The bridge will take a few minutes to move to the open position and will allow larger vessels, including the Waverley paddle steamer, to pass through.

Its completion will restore historic links between the two communities.

For at least 2,000 years, the area had importance as a location where it was once possible to ford the Clyde.

The social and economic connection was later maintained through cross-river ferries.

The historic Govan ferry was closed to passengers in the mid-1960s.