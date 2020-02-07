Unseen Alasdair Gray prints go on display in Glasgow
Prints never before seen by the public have been put on display just over a month after Alasdair Gray's death.
The 85-year-old was known for novels such as Lanark (1981) and the award-winning Poor Things (1992), which are both set in Glasgow where he was born.
But he was equally respected for his artistic work, which is the focus of an exhibition at Glasgow's Print Studio.
The newly-displayed works include Awakening and Boy With Spoon.
As someone who worked with both words and images, Gray often created prints that included fragments of prose and poetry.
The Glasgow exhibition, called Omnium Gatherum, will run until 12 April.
Alasdair Gray's public murals are visible across Glasgow, with other works on display in the V&A and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.
Copies of the prints will be on sale, with prices ranging from £600 to £1,500.
All images are subject to copyright.