A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car while walking in Glasgow.

The incident happened at about 17:45 on Tuesday near the junction between Rodney Street and Bairds Brae.

The driver of the car, a BMW travelling westbound from the junction, was not injured but Police Scotland said he was "badly shaken".

Officers have appealed for anyone with information, and possible dash cam footage, to come forward.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition has been described as "serious".