Man convicted over rape and abuse of four women

Image copyright PA Media

A 39-year-old man raped his partner in a bathroom while her children shouted through the door, a court has heard.

Craig Harkins, from Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire, also raped and abused three further partners between September 2006 and early 2019.

He was convicted of 16 charges following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lady Rae remanded him in custody and told him to expect a "significant" sentence when he returns to court.

He was found guilty of raping two of the women as well as crimes of assault and threatening behaviour.

Jurors heard that one of the women he raped was also left blistered by bleach and had her fake eye-lashes pulled out. Another was left concussed while pregnant.

Bleach attack

The fourth woman was attacked after Harkins falsely claimed she had flirted with a hotel waiter.

Harkins was initially described by partners as "fun loving" and "charming", but the court heard that he quickly turned into a violent bully, who controlled the lives of the women.

The first victim recounted how she was left cowering and pleading with him, but was told by Harkins: "Begging is a sign of weakness."

Harkins then went on to indecently assault and choke her when she refused sex.

In March 2011, Harkins raped the woman in the bathroom of his home.

In his speech to jurors, prosecutor Chris McKenna said: "She could see her children through the frosted glass shouting at her."

The mum described feeling "disgusted and dirty" and added: "If I did not act or do what he said, I would not see my kids."

Another partner was later raped and accused of being "a drama queen". Harkins also grabbed a bottle of bleach and "skooshed" it in her face and eyes.

'Foaming at mouth'

The woman, who said she was in "excruciating" pain at the time, told jurors: "He said: 'Look at you - you are just bothered so you can flutter your eyes at the guys'."

One of the other women was left concussed three times - twice while pregnant - and had a knife held to her throat.

A further girlfriend recalled him being "venomous" during a stay at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow one Hogmanay.

Mr McKenna told jurors: "He formed the impression she was being suggestive and flirting with a waiter."

He was described as "foaming at the mouth" when he physically assaulted her in the room.

Lady Rae said she was calling for pre-sentencing reports, which could eventually lead to Harkins receiving an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

The judge told him: "It is difficult to find words to describe what you did. You treated women disgracefully with no regards for their feelings.

"The term 'domestic abuse' goes nowhere near describing your behaviour. Be under no illusion, whatever the sentence, it will be a significant one."