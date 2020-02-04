Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Irene Forrester (left) has served three months in prison for repeatedly stabbing her daughter Linda Ann

A retired nurse who was jailed for repeatedly stabbing her daughter has had her prison sentence quashed.

Irene Forrester, 66, had received a 32-month jail term for assaulting Linda Ann at her flat in Partick, Glasgow.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard how Forrester attacked her daughter with a kitchen knife after saying she did not love her as much as she used to.

She watched from prison via a video link as appeal court judges ruled she should not have been jailed.

Lord Turnbull and Lord Brodie told Forrester, who spent three months behind bars, that she would be released but would be subject to a community payback order (CPO).

'I will do anything'

Forrester will now be supervised by the authorities for two years and will also have to do 200 hours of unpaid community work.

When Lord Turnbull asked the ex-nurse whether she was willing to comply with the terms of a CPO, Forrester replied: " Yes. Yes. Very much. I will do anything."

She could then be seen wiping her eyes with a handkerchief.

Forrester, who was a victim of domestic abuse, had pleaded guilty to assaulting Linda Ann in January last year.

The attack left the 38-year-old with a collapsed lung and broken rib.

'Expressed remorse'

Defence advocate Niall McCluskey told the appeal court that the sheriff in the original case had not followed the law in sending his client to prison.

Mr McCluskey said she had been subjected to long-term domestic abuse at the hands of her former husband. He added that she had expressed remorse but that the sheriff had not taken these factors into account.

Mr McCluskey said: "The assault was a momentary lapse of reason. She snapped and lost control.

"In my submission, the court could have dealt with the matter by way of a non-custodial disposal."

Lord Turnbull said: "We do not see that any mitigatory factors have been considered by the sheriff - the pro-social attitudes which she has expressed or her 42-year career as a nurse.

"We propose to deal with this case by way of a community payback order."