Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Paul Carlton blamed a puppy for the baby boy's injuries

A man convicted of attempted murder for violently shaking a baby has had his jail sentence cut from 12 years to 10.

Paul Carlton, 25, left an eight-week-old boy with such severe brain injuries that he now cannot crawl, walk or talk.

He blamed a puppy for the child's injuries but was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

Carlton's sentence was cut after his legal team argued that it should have been comparable to that of other people jailed for similar offences.

Appeal court judges Lord Brodie and Lord Turnbull agreed that trial judge Lord Burns did not follow "the principles of comparative justice".

'Excessive sentence'

Lord Turnbull said: "We are persuaded that, in this case, the sentence which was imposed was excessive.

"We shall quash the sentence and substitute it for one of 10 years."

The original trial had heard how Carlton was supposed to be looking after the baby in his flat in Glasgow's Nitshill area on 9 August, 2017.

He had been left in charge while the boy's mother went for a beauty appointment and lunch with her sister.

The baby had been checked by a health visitor that morning and found to be fine.

After she left him in his care, shortly before 13:00, Carlton sent the mother a video of her son waving and kicking his legs.

But by 14:29 he had dialled 999.

'Loud cry'

Carlton told jurors he had been briefly tidying his garden and had left the child on a baby swing in the flat.

He claimed the boy was alone, apart from his two dogs, when he heard a "loud cry" from inside.

Carlton described one of the pets - a cross breed American Bulldog-Staffordshire terrier puppy called Sapphire - as "boisterous".

He said he could "speculate" the dog seriously injured the baby as he had not done so.