Image copyright Karen Gordon Photography Image caption Reagan and Jordan Carnwath are sisters and holistic vets

Twin sisters from Glasgow are changing the way local pet owners look after their animals.

Qualified vets Reagan and Jordan Carnwath have opened a dedicated holistic vet practice.

Although they are trained in all the usual veterinary treatments, they are now more likely to prescribe acupuncture or a different diet than a course of antibiotics.

Their focus is the overall wellbeing of an animal.

They say they can help when there is nothing much more that conventional veterinary treatment can do.

Image copyright Herbal Vet Scotland Image caption The twins opened their first dedicated surgery in January

Reagan and Jordan, both 29, graduated in veterinary medicine from the University of Glasgow.

Reagan then worked in a mixed practice in Dumfries and Galloway and Jordan worked in London.

Reagan told BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams programme: "We both loved being vets and enjoyed what we were doing. But we saw more animals with long-term diseases that nothing could be done for.

"We both had an interest in herbs and herbal medicines having used them within our family and with our own pets.

"So we both did postgraduate studies and gained certificates in herbal medicine and acupuncture."

'Primarily we are vets'

They started to use natural remedies and saw some encouraging results. They opened their first dedicated surgery in the southside of Glasgow in January.

They say their medicine is evidence-based and is backed up by thousands of papers and scientific research articles.

Reagan said: "When you practice in a non-conventional way there will always be people who are sceptical. We try to reassure people by letting them know that primarily we are vets.

"We have a knowledge of conventional medicine and how best to incorporate our treatments alongside it. We use evidenced-based medicine and the health and welfare of our patients is at the forefront of everything we do."

Image copyright Herbal Vet Scotland Image caption The surgery's dispensary

The surgery is the first of its kind in Scotland and the dispensing room is like a set from Harry Potter. Shelves contain tinctures, dried herbs and and medicines made from a myriad of plants including camomile, mistletoe and burdock.

Jordan said the sisters had trained in Chinese medicine and acupuncture which gets deeper into the body and can be used for pain management.

The idea of holistic veterinary care means approaching the animal's whole wellbeing.

Image copyright Herbal Vet Scotland Image caption Reagan said they had achieved some good results using herbal medicine alongside conventional treatments

Jordan said: "Holistic vets are looking at the whole picture. If your dog has arthritis, you address diet, exercise, the emotional side. We use herbs alongside conventional medicine and the results we get are much better.

"People are taking on that wellness mindset for themselves and their animals. We encourage regular check-ups and an appropriate good diet to keep their pets healthy."

Diet is a main focus for treatment and can help conditions such as asthma dramatically.

The practice sends owners away with recipes for pet food to cook up and freeze so that the animals can eat healthily.

Vets in the area refer animals to the twins' surgery so that they can get a full medical history and complement their treatment.

Reagan said: "At first people were unsure, wondering if we were real vets but the more they see the results the happier they are to come to us. And more vets are sending animals through to us too."