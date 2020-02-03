Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neill captained the Waverley from 1975 to 1997

The former captain of the Waverley paddle steamer has been convicted of sexually abusing three teenage boys on board the ship more than 30 years ago.

David Neill, 75, of Galston, East Ayrshire, groomed the youngsters with the promise of jobs on the ship and then a career in the Navy.

He denied four charges of indecent assault between 1982 and 1987 but was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Tom Hughes described the abuse as "appalling and horrendous".

The victims, who are all now in their 50s, had to give evidence against Neill who captained the Waverley from 1975 to 1997.

'Blighted lives'

The judge told the former skipper: "Each of them has suffered catastrophic consequences as a result of your actions. You have blighted their lives."

"They trusted you and looked to you to help them. The employment situation at that time would have been quite bleak.

"You appeared to offer them hope, but all you were interested in were your own wicked intentions."

Police began investigating Neill after one of the victims came forward two years ago.

A 51-year-old man said Neill sexually abused him while he was working as a steward on the ship.

He said that on two occasions he woke to find Neill touching him, but that the captain claimed it was a joke.

He said: "I was very confused and full of shame. The captain said it was just a joke. I didn't find it funny."

A 53-year-old man, who worked as a galley boy before jumping ship in Fort William, told the jury he was sexually assaulted by Neill while on board.

Video link

The witness, who gave evidence via a video link from Canada, said Neill also abused him on a car journey between his home in Ayrshire and the Waverley's docking site in Glasgow.

Another 51-year-old, who worked as a steward and then a deck hand, said Neill asked him if he was a virgin and added: "He said I was to pretend he was a woman."

He said he was twice abused in the captain's cabin. On both occasions, he woke up to find Neill lying beside him.

Neill denied the allegations and when interviewed by police said: "I'm aghast at it all, I really am. There is no way I would be interested in sex with any males."

He was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded in custody. He will be sentenced later this month.

Neill was jailed for three years in 1998 at Glasgow Sheriff Court after being found guilty of abusing five teenage boys in his cabin.

The offences took place while the Waverley was on trips on the River Clyde or berthed at Anderston Quay in Glasgow between 1981 and 1987.