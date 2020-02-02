Man wanted after bottle thrown during game at Celtic Park
- 2 February 2020
An image of a man has been released by the police who want to speak to him after a bottle was thrown on to a pitch during a Scottish Premiership game.
Officers believe the man may have information that will assist them.
The incident occurred at about 15:40 on 25 August last year within Celtic Park when the home side were playing Hearts.
No details about which part of the stadium the incident took place in were released.