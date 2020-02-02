Man found dead next to Glasgow's Central Station

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The incident took place next to Central Station in Glasgow

A 40-year-old man has been found dead on waste ground next Glasgow's Central Station.

British Transport Police received reports of two injured men at a site off the city's Jamaica Street at about 22:45 on Saturday.

The 40-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and the second man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

A police spokesman said the incident was being treated as unexplained.