Glasgow & West Scotland

Man and woman found dead after crash in Argyll named

  • 31 January 2020
Jonathan Graham and Jasmine Herron Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption The bodies of Jonathan Graham and Jasmine Herron were found on Sunday

A man and a woman who were found dead following a car crash in Argyll have been named by police.

They were 37-year-old father-of-three Jonathan Graham and 19-year-old Jasmine Herron.

Their bodies were discovered near a car on the B8024 south of Ormsary at about 09:00 on Sunday.

A police spokesman said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continued and officers were speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Police Scotland.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened on the B8024 in Argyll

