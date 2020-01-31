Image copyright Spindrift Image caption James Spiers hit mother-of-one Pauline Gillespie after causing a bump with another car when he went through a red light

A driver who caused the death of a woman after his car went through a red light has avoided being sent to jail.

James Spiers' car hit Pauline Gillespie as she stood outside her home in Glasgow's Anniesland in November 2018.

One of Mrs Gillespie's legs was severed and she also suffered a fatal brain injury.

Spiers, who pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, was put on a six-month curfew at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Joseph Platt ordered Spiers to stay indoors between 19:00 and 07:00 for three months and from 21:00 to 07:00 for the final three months.

Spiers, of Patna, Ayrshire, was also banned from driving for four years.

Sheriff Platt said he would have viewed sentencing differently had the driving been considered dangerous rather than careless.

'Very moving'

He added that he had been told former Royal Navy chief petty officer Spiers had lost his home and job as well as suffering flashbacks from what happened.

The sheriff said: "The victim impact statements were powerful documents... articulate, very moving and reflect on the tragedy of this incident.

"They reflect on the legacy of Mrs Gillespie which the family can be proud of because her family's statements are measured, dignified, focusing on their loss and not on retribution.

"Any level of sentence cannot undo what happened and I don't believe the family would find comfort from imprisonment."

The court had heard that Spiers hit mother-of-one Mrs Gillespie after causing a bump with another car when he went through a red light.

When police arrived, Spiers told them he had checked on the woman driving the other car, but claimed he did not realise he had struck Mrs Gillespie.

Officers found Mrs Gillespie lying on the road conscious while Spiers was in his car.

Mrs Gillespie died in hospital nine days after the collision.