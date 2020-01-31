Image copyright Bear NW Trunk Roads Image caption More than 1,000 tonnes of debris fell on to the carriageway overnight

The A83 will remain closed in both directions in Argyll after a landslip resulted in more than 1,000 tonnes of debris covering the carriageway.

Bear Scotland said a clean-up operation at the Rest and Be Thankful will continue throughout Friday.

Drivers are being diverted on to the Old Military Road, which will remain open overnight.

The latest in a series of major landslips to hit the road has led to calls for a "permanent solution".

Transport Scotland said the government had invested £13.3m in landslide measures at the Rest and Be Thankful and the Old Military Road since 2007.

A spokesman said these had helped keep the road open for at least 48 days when it would otherwise have closed.

Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption A digger attempts to clear debris from the road

Bear Scotland said it received reports of debris on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful at 03:00 on Thursday.

More than 1,000 tonnes of material landed on the carriageway to the east of the area covered by debris fences and "catchpits" which were erected after previous landslides.

Experts believed it was triggered by a landslip in a forested area above the road, after more than 86mm (3in) of rain fell over two days.

The road was closed and drivers were initially advised to follow a 60-mile diversion.

Drone footage shows the extent of the Rest And Be Thankful landslip

At 11:00 on Thursday the Old Military Road, which runs parallel to the A83, was opened to motorists as a diversion following a safety inspection.

A convoy system is in place and Bear said it would be open round-the-clock "subject to weather conditions".

Drivers are also being advised that ferry options are also available via Western and CalMac Ferries.

The A83 connects the Central Belt, via the A82 from Glasgow, to the Kintyre peninsula, all the way down to Campbeltown.

The road, which starts in Tarbet on the banks of Loch Lomond, is almost 100 miles long.

The Rest and Be Thankful is a pass about 10 miles from Tarbet between Glen Kinglas from Glen Croe.

The road closed for several days in 2014 following a 2,000 tonne landslip, then again in 2016 after a huge boulder threatened the safety of traffic.

A controlled explosion had to be carried out on the 150-tonne rock.