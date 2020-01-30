Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested following Cumbernauld shooting incident

  • 30 January 2020
Henry Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption A pet dog called Henry died in the incident

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting incident in Cumbernauld last week.

He was later released by police "pending further inquiries".

A woman walking her dog in the town's Brunswick Gardens was slightly injured but the dog, Henry, died. A 27-year-old man was more seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to a disturbance in Brunswick Gardens, Cumbernauld.

"The incident happened around 6.55pm on Thursday, 23 January, 2020. The man has been released pending further inquiries.

"Inquiries remain ongoing."

