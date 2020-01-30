Image copyright BBC/ Google Image caption Officers say the man could have information relating to the incident

Detectives investigating a firearms incident in Paisley from 2018 have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to.

They said he could have information relating to the incident in Shuttle Street on 9 September.

The officers said anyone who recognised the man should get in touch.

He is white, about 5ft 10in tall, of slim and with dark hair. In a CCTV image, he is wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up.

He also has light blue VOI denim jeans with the letters V on both rear pockets and light blue trainers with a white sole. He is carrying a large dark rucksack.

Det Con Brian Seggie said: "We would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the images to please get in touch as it is vital that we speak to them."

Mr Seggie said information could be passed directly to the police or - in confidence - through Crimestoppers.